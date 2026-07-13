Multiple people arrested after BCSO uncovers cockfighting ring during search for stolen firearms

FLORESVILLE, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a cockfighting ring in Floresville during a search for stolen firearms, the agency announced Monday.

On April 28, BCSO received a report of more than 100 firearms stolen. The man who made the report estimated the weapons were worth more than $200,000.

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The agency said it received reports of the stolen weapons in the 1100 block of County Road 108.

BCSO obtained a search warrant for the location, where sheriff’s deputies recovered some of the firearms.

They also stumbled upon “a huge cockfighting ring” with 54 roosters, according to BCSO spokesperson Joshua Hamby. Forty-two of them were still alive, and 12 were found dead.

Multiple people were arrested at the scene, Hamby said. Some face charges of animal cruelty, evading arrest and gambling, in addition to a possible charge relating to the stolen firearms located at the property.

BCSO has not released the identities of those arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

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