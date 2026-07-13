7 people detained at suspected chop shop in Von Ormy, BCSO says

VON ORMY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detained at least seven people Monday at a suspected chop shop — defined by the Department of Justice as an illegal facility that disassembles vehicles and sells parts for profit.

At 4 a.m., a man reported his white truck was stolen, a BCSO spokesperson said during a news conference. The man had a GPS in his vehicle, which he located in the 17100 block of Benton City Road.

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Deputies were dispatched to the location in south Bexar County, where they found a 21-year-old man inside the stolen white truck, BCSO said. The unidentified man was later detained.

BCSO said six other people were detained at the property, some of whom had active warrants. The sheriff’s office did not share their identities.

During BCSO’s search on the property, deputies found a second stolen vehicle.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said BCSO is investigating the area and more arrests are possible.

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