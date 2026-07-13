Northwest Side homeowners hit hard by weekend flooding now worried about upcoming rain

SAN ANTONIO – Forecasted rain chances this week for the San Antonio area have people in one Northwest Side neighborhood on edge.

Homeowners who live along Dhaka View, not far from Grissom Road, spent the day Monday cleaning up the mess created by weekend flooding.

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They say their street has been the site of repeated floods, including one KSAT 12 News covered in June 2025.

Jonathan Clemente, a military veteran whose home was hit hard last year, said he feels like he has weather-related PTSD.

“Cause I can’t really fall asleep, and I’m just worried about the rain,” he said. “Now the rain that’s coming the next four days and (Monday) night, it might flood again.”

Clemente’s home took on water during both of the most recent flooding incidents. He said he had just finished making repairs and replacing items from the storm last year.

“I got my dining room table, and I just got that three weeks ago and unfortunately I didn’t even get it out of the box,” Clemente said.

He also showed off a brand-new refrigerator, still in the wrapping, which he said is destroyed now.

“I’ve been through this already,” Clemente said, explaining how he still is able to smile, despite the ordeal.

“I have my prayers, I have my support groups and people in San Antonio,” he said. “I really, really appreciate everyone here.”

Down the street, Miguel Simmons’ home escaped any serious damage from the most recent flooding.

However, he said he will have to replace the landscaping that was uprooted and ruined.

“Destroyed, and I need to repair it all the time,” he said.

Simmons said he has lost count of the number of times he has made those same repairs. He suspects, though, that the damage to his home may be more extensive.

The foundation, he said, appears to have shifted, causing interior doors to swing open after he shuts them.

Both homeowners blame a nearby creek for causing their problems.

They and other neighbors say they have been calling on the City of San Antonio to make changes in the area that will prevent the problem.

In an email to KSAT 12 News on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the city’s Public Works Department said in summer 2025, staff had mowed the area and performed regrading of a channel on Dhaka View and Heath Circle.

The statement said the department has been monitoring the area ever since.

It also said work is slated to begin in mid-to-late 2027 on a project to reduce flooding in that Lower French Creek drainage area.

It is part of a $13 million bond project approved in 2022.

In the meantime, Simmons said he would like to move on, but selling his home now is not an option.

He said the damage caused to the area is an obvious red flag for potential homebuyers.

“The other neighbors tell them, ‘No, no, no, because it’s flooding,” he said.

The situation, Simmons said, has left him feeling he has few options other than to stay put and hope for help to arrive.

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