Boxing coach: Murder victim 'a fixture' at gym

SAN ANTONIO - The shooting death of 19-year-old George Ramos is "a huge loss for the boxing community," his boxing coach, Rudy Moreno Jr., said.

Ramos was gunned down in broad daylight Thursday afternoon on the city's far West Side. His white Ford Expedition ended up crashing into a vacant gas station. Two suspects remain at large.

Moreno said the young boxer had been an almost daily fixture at Guns and Hoses, a boxing gym in the 10000 block of Culebra Road. The gym was established by Ramos' parents to give young people a place to go and something to do. Charity events held there also go toward supporting the families of San Antonio's fallen first responders.

"He wasn't afraid to work, super athletic, super bright kid," Moreno said.

Moreno said Ramos, who had been boxing since he was boy, really connected with young kids wanting to learn how to box.

"He knew what it took to become a champion," Moreno said.

Pointing to many of Ramos' championship belts hanging in the gym, Moreno said: "The belts speak for themselves. The hard work speaks for itself."

Moreno said when Ramos turned pro, "It blew the roof off this place."

A vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of Les Harrison Drive and Culebra Road, where Ramos died.

