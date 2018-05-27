Boy Scout helps organize summer breakfast meals for 100 families

SAN ANTONIO - Approximately 100 local families will be supplied with food for the summer break thanks to a Boy Scout's Eagle Scout project.

Bryan Grabes, of Boy Scout Troop 208, helped coordinate the collection of cereal boxes and milk vouchers for food insecure families in San Antonio.

"When I was doing my Eagle project, I wanted to make a big impact on our community, and so I decided to do this project," Grabes said.

Donations came from Grabes' friends and family. The meal bags will go to families in need at the School of Science and Technology Discovery. Each family will receive $20 worth of milk vouchers and seven boxes of cereal.

Organizers will pass out the bags of food on the last day of school.

