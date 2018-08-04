Campaign aims to crack down on people hosting parties with underage drinking

SAN ANTONIO - The goal of a campaign the city of San Antonio launched Friday is to crack down on people hosting parties with underage drinking.

San Antonio police officers will be issuing cards in addition to tickets for people who provide a place for underage kids to drink alcohol.

The social hosting ordinance was passed last year. The city is hoping the campaign will help raise awareness about the law.

Texans Standing Tall, a statewide coalition, said the beginning of the new school year is a high-risk time for kids to drink alcohol or get involved in other risky behavior.

The group said the average age of first alcohol use in Bexar County is 11 years old.

