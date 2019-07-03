Castle Hills home ruled total loss after fire collapses roof

SAN ANTONIO - A home in Castle Hills is said to be a total loss after a fire gutted the inside and caused the roof to partially collapse, the Castle Hills Fire Department said.

The fire was reported just after 9 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Honeysuckle Lane, not far from both Jackson Keller Road and Blanco Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find both heavy smoke and fire showing from one side of the house. The fire tore through the home and then caused the roof to partially collapse on the left side, fire officials said.

The chief of the Castle Hills Fire Department said two firefighters were taken to an area hospital for burns, but both returned to work the fire.

One person was inside the home at the start of the fire but managed to make it out safely.

The Castle Hills Fire Department, the Balcones Heights Fire Department and the Shavano Park Fire Department all answered the call.

The damage to the home is estimated to be $800,000 to $850,000.

