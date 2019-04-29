Certification hearing set for Madison student accused in fatal stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - Following a brief hearing in juvenile court Monday, Judge Lisa Jarrett scheduled a certification hearing for June 11 for a 16-year-old Madison High School junior.

The teen, whose identity KSAT 12 News is not revealing due to her age, is accused of stabbing two former Madison High School students who police said had come to her home in March to discuss social media threats.

Kaitlyn Castelleja, 18, was stabbed to death. The second teen was also stabbed but has recovered.

Prosecutors on Monday filed a formal motion asking that the case be transferred to the adult system and requested a psychological examination.

"Before someone is certified as an adult, we have to make sure that they're mature and sophisticated enough to stand trial as an adult, and that will help the judge determine whether this juvenile is mature and sophisticated enough," prosecutor Sade Mitchell said following the hearing.

Following the June 11 hearing, Jarrett will decide whether to transfer the case to the adult system.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.