Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas officials to update public on winter weather response

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to receive a briefing and hold a press conference on the state’s ongoing response to the upcoming winter weather.

The conference will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the State Operations Center in Austin.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Several state officials and emergency management personnel will be in attendance with Abbott, including:

Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer

Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas

Public Utility Commission Chair Thomas Gleeson

Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman Martin

Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director Marc Williams

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd

In San Antonio, cold rain is expected for most of Saturday, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, reaching freezing by evening.

Icy conditions are also expected Saturday night through Sunday morning.

To keep up with the latest weather forecast, click here.

