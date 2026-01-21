LIST: New Braunfels begins outlining warming center, shelter plans ahead of winter weather

The City of New Braunfels, Texas.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The City of New Braunfels has begun outlining warming center and shelter plans ahead of winter weather across the state.

Possible ice and colder temperatures are expected across the Texas Hill Country. State and local agencies say they expect to have enough power to meet energy demand.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of weather impacts. At least 15 state emergency response groups were part of the activation.

In an email to KSAT on Wednesday, a spokesperson detailed some of the city’s early plans.

Warming centers

Crisis Center of Comal County - from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26 - Wednesday, Jan. 29. The center is located at 655 Landa Street and can be reached at 830-620-7520

Gruene United Methodist Church - from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24. The church is located at 2629 East Common Street.

Shelters

NB Housing Partners - First Footing Shelter - from 5 p.m. - 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23 - Tuesday, Jan. 27. The shelter is located at 4120 Loop 337 and can be reached at 830-272-5020, ext. 1. The city said the shelter could stay open if “triggers” are met. That would happen if temperatures dip below 40 degrees, or if they’re 40-45 degrees with precipitation.

New Braunfels officials say they are continuing to monitor weather conditions, and additional decisions could come.

A formal announcement with a comprehensive look at New Braunfels’ winter weather preparations is expected sometime Thursday, the spokesperson said. This story will be updated following the announcement.

The city’s Public Works Department will pre-treat bridges with a liquid de-icer. If snow comes, the city said “ice chat” will be applied to roads to give drivers traction over bridges.

The Landa Park Golf Course is closed Saturday, Jan. 24, through Monday, Jan. 26. Park restrooms are closed Friday, Jan. 23, through Monday, Jan. 26.

