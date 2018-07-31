Secret meth lab found at abandoned Burger King in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS - Authorities discovered a methamphetamine lab at an abandoned Burger King in San Marcos on Sunday afternoon.

According to city officials, the San Marcos Fire Department’s hazmat unit and the Hays County Narcotics Task Force busted the portable methamphetamine lab at the abandoned restaurant at 1011 North IH-35.

Authorities were initially responding to a call about a suspicious person when they discovered a backpack carrying supplies to make meth at a homeless camp behind the Burger King.

Police said they found several containers inside the bag, one of which held an acidic powder that burned one of the officers.

When detectives arrived at the scene, they recognized the materials as "the makings of a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory."



Authorities sanitized the area and a third-party hazmat company was called to finish disposing of the substances in the backpack.

Police said they have not identified anyone connected to the lab and no arrests were made.

