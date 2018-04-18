Confrontation leads to fatal shooting at NE Side flea market

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a flea market Wednesday afternoon on the city's Northeast Side.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the Market Center in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road.

Police said a woman pulled up to the flea market when she noticed a man wearing a hoodie and didn't feel comfortable coming out of her vehicle, police said.

The woman called two friends who were inside the flea market to come out because she was afraid of the man, police said.

The pair confronted the man, a confrontation ensued, and the man opened fire, police said.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The victim's friend chased after the gunman, but the man got away, police said.

Police plan to review surveillance video in hopes of identifying the gunman.

