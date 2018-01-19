County commissioners to vote Friday on pledging $350K to support SA Symphony

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County commissioners will vote Friday on whether or not to pledge $350,000 in direct support to the San Antonio Symphony.

The city of San Antonio on Thursday approved the release of the remaining $368,000 budgeted for the symphony. Not all of the money will be released at once,

The money comes from the hotel-motel tax fund and would help keep the symphony funded through the end of September.

Last week, the Symphony Union and the Music Society of San Antonio reached a deal to extend their contract agreement through Aug. 31. Negotiations for next season will begin in the spring.

