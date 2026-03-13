KSAT Meteorologist Elliot Wilson arrested, accused of assault

Editor’s note: Find free resources for domestic violence survivors here.

KSAT Meteorologist Elliot Wilson was arrested Thursday evening after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies said he was involved in an altercation with a woman.

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Deputies were called to a home where a woman told deputies she was assaulted by Wilson earlier in the day when he was driving her to a medical appointment, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to deputies, the pair was traveling on Loop 410 when they got into an argument and Wilson struck her.

She was taken to a local hospital, where staff confirmed that she had a broken nose.

Wilson was taken into custody and charged with assault bodily injury to a family member, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson is currently off the air while the case is under investigation.

He has been at KSAT for about three months, beginning in December 2025.