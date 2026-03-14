WEEKEND WEATHER: Record heat and fire risk as cold front approaches

Mother nature is cranking up the heater this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog, then warmer; highs in the 80s

SUNDAY: Turning hot, with highs near the low 90s

FIRE RISK: Strong cold front arrives Sunday with gusty winds up to 40–50 mph

TUESDAY MORNING: Lows in the 30s—above freezing in San Antonio, light freeze possible in the Hill Country

FORECAST

SATURDAY - SUNDAY MORNING

Saturday starts with low clouds and patchy fog, mainly around the Hill Country and San Antonio. Skies clear by afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s near the Rio Grande. Southerly winds will be breezy, gusting 20–25 mph.

Mother nature is cranking up the heater this weekend (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

Tonight stays warm and humid with clouds returning late and possible patchy fog by Sunday morning. Sunday is the hottest day. Drier air moves in, pushing highs into the upper 80s to low 90s, mid to upper 90s along the Rio Grande, and near 100° in a few western spots.

SUNDAY EVENING THRU MONDAY

Critical fire weather develops Sunday and lasts into Monday. A dryline and strong cold front will bring very low humidity and powerful winds. West winds Sunday shift north late day, increasing to 20–35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. A Wind Advisory is likely.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect through Monday at 8 pm. (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

Temperatures drop quickly Sunday night, with Monday morning lows in the 30s and 40s and cold wind chills. Despite the cooler air, dry conditions and strong winds keep fire danger high through Monday. Avoid any activities that could start a wildfire.

EXTENDED

As winds relax overnight, temperatures will drop efficiently. A light freeze is possible in the Hill Country with some colder pockets along and east of I‑35 may briefly dip near freezing. After Tuesday morning, the pattern flips. By Friday, highs could once again approach near‑record levels. Rain chances stay very limited.

Extended Forecast (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

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