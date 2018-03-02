CPS Energy sends 2nd team to Puerto Rico to help restore electricity

SAN ANTONIO - A second team of workers with CPS Energy in San Antonio is headed to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico to help restore its electricity.

Parts of the U. S. territory have been without electricity since Hurricane Maria slammed into the Caribbean.

The team of two men from San Antonio will board a flight Friday morning where they will join Austin Energy and Salt River Project to help lead one of the seven regional incident management teams.

Richie Conner and Ricardo Renteria, the two CPS Energy employees chosen to fly out, will be assisting with safety as well as materials and supplies distribution while on the island.

The pair are just the latest CPS Energy workers to assist after a hurricane. Teams from San Antonio also traveled to help restore electricity to victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Utility workers from across the mainland U. S. have been assisting in the effort to help rebuild Puerto Rico's infrastructure.

