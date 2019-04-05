CPSC issues alert about Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after 10 infant deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning to parents about the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after 10 infant deaths were linked to the popular product since 2015.

CPSC is recommending that people stop using the product when a child reaches 3 months of age or as soon as an infant is able to roll over.

Each of the fatal cases involved infants who rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained in the Rock 'n Play. Each infant was older than 3 months of age which is typically when infants begin rollover behaviors, according to CPSC.

"Fisher-Price warns consumers to stop using the product when infants can roll over, but the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three point harness restraint," a CPSC release said.

The CPSC alert also urged parents and caregivers to create a safe sleep environment for infants without the use of blankets, pillows, stuffed toys or other items and to place infants on their backs to sleep.

