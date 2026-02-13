Handwashing violations, dead roach and rodent feces found inside West Side fast food restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health shut down one restaurant for lacking hot water and ordered the reinspection of a West Side fast food spot where employees were caught handling money and food without washing their hands.

Jack in the Box

6811 West Military Drive

Metro Health told KSAT that inspectors corrected the violations from a Jan. 22 inspection during a reinspection last week.

The inspection report shows the restaurant was given a score of 85 after an inspector found nine issues inside the restaurant.

A dead roach and rodent droppings were found inside, according to the report.

KSAT stopped by this week to ask about the violations that could make you sick. A Jack in the Box employee appeared surprised to see KSAT at the restaurant.

“When inspectors came by, they said that employees were caught not washing their hands after handling money and then not putting on gloves and going in and cooking,” KSAT told the employee.

“I wasn’t aware of that,” the employee, who identified himself as the restaurant’s manager, responded.

According to the report, burger toppings, such as lettuce and tomatoes, were left out for longer than four hours. During the inspection, records show no employee wore any hair nets.

“Reading this, as a customer, would you feel comfortable eating here?” KSAT asked.

“Oh no. No,” the manager replied. “Yes, ma’am. I wouldn’t eat here.”

El Jaral

5140 Roosevelt Avenue

Employees at the South Side restaurant ran behind the kitchen doors after our KSAT crew walked in.

Metro Health shut down the restaurant on Jan. 29 after an inspector noted a lack of hot water and allowed it to reopen the same day.

An inspector found rotting vegetables, pests in the cold hold unit and food that wasn’t refrigerated properly.

A restaurant employee told KSAT the issues have since been fixed.

Other scores from the week of Jan. 25 through Jan. 31:

Baklava Bakery — 100

9329 Wurzbach Road

Chili’s Grill & Bar — 100

5790 West Loop 1604 North

Plucker’s Wing Bar — 100

92 Northeast Loop 410

Wendy’s — 100

9535 Culebra Road

Hoka Hoka Fuku — 100

10222 Huebner Road

Gloria’s Hideout — 100

5328 South Zarzamora Street

Mana Sabroso — 100

11825 West Avenue, Suite No. 102

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

