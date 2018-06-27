Crews installing rainbow crosswalks in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The rainbow crosswalk is officially being painted at Main Avenue and Evergreen Street in the heart of San Antonio’s gay business district.

The crosswalk will be finished just in time for the city’s Pride parade on Saturday.

Pride San Antonio raised nearly $20,000 for the crosswalk, while the city paid $12,668 toward the $32,000 project.

The route for the Pride parade Saturday will take marchers through the intersection and over the rainbow crosswalk.

