Crews work to extinguish 2-alarm fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Crews are working to put out a two-alarm fire at a building on Gus Eckert Road near Fredericksburg Road and the USAA campus.

The call for the fire came out around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. More than 20 San Antonio Fire Department units arrived at the scene.

Significant damage was done to the building made up of living units.

A San Antonio police officer said the fire appeared to have started in a shed behind the structure, but it was some nearby propane tanks that made the fire massive.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming out through a roof and they could hear explosion after explosion.

No injuries have been reported so far, and people living in and near the units have been evacuated.

First responders will be putting out hot spots for the next few hours. People are asked to avoid the area.

