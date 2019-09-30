UIW student robbed at gunpoint on campus, police say

SAN ANTONIO - University of Incarnate Word police are looking for three men after a student was robbed at gunpoint on campus Friday night.

The student was robbed of her phone and car on the Broadway campus near Highway 281 and Hildebrand Avenue.

The student told police the men waved her down as she drove by, according to a Facebook post from university's police department. She stopped to ask if they needed help.

The men asked to borrow her phone before they pulled a gun on her, taking her phone and gray 2018 Audi Q3. The men drove off heading west on Hildebrand, police said.

The university police department is investigating the robbery with assistance from local police departments, according to the post.

Campus police are now taking extra measures to secure the campus, according to the post.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police at 210-829-6030.

