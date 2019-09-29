Driver killed in rollover crash in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County deputies say a man is dead after a rollover crash in south Bexar County.

Deputies say shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, a security guard at a Sn Antonio Water System plant noticed an overturned truck in the 5700 block of Hardy Road and called 911. Deputies found a man dead inside the truck.

Investigators think the crash happened overnight but went unnoticed for several hours because of the lighting conditions on Hardy Road.

Investigators at the scene say the driver was heading east on Hardy Road, veered toward the left and then overcorrected. The truck went off the road and rolled over, deputies say.

Deputies don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They think the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel or was texting, officials say.

Due to the nature of the driver's injuries, investigators believe he was not wearing a seat belt.

