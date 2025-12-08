Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Turning Point USA to make announcement at Governor’s Mansion in Austin
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Turning Point USA Senior Director Josh Thifault will also be in attendance
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Turning Point USA are expected to make an announcement in Austin on Monday.
KSAT will livestream the 2 p.m. announcement at the Governor’s Mansion in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
According to a news release, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Turning Point USA Senior Director Josh Thifault will also be in attendance.
The details on the announcement are currently unclear.
KSAT will update this article once more information is announced.
