Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Turning Point USA to make announcement at Governor’s Mansion in Austin

(Alex Brandon, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Turning Point USA are expected to make an announcement in Austin on Monday.

KSAT will livestream the 2 p.m. announcement at the Governor’s Mansion in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

According to a news release, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Turning Point USA Senior Director Josh Thifault will also be in attendance.

The details on the announcement are currently unclear.

KSAT will update this article once more information is announced.

Read also