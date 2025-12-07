Alamo Rangers relieved of duties, security operations transferred to state troopers

(Eddie Gaspar For The Texas Tribune, Eddie Gaspar For The Texas Tribune)

An Alamo Ranger guards the Alamo on the evening of Jan. 7, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ most historic landmarks will now be protected by state troopers.

Alamo Trust, Inc. transferred security operations to the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, according to a statement from officials.

During the 2025 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 3059, which mandates Alamo Trust to enter an agreement with the Department of Public Safety for security.

“Security operations include providing the necessary security officers, troopers, and supervisory and indirect support staff,” Alamo Trust said in a statement, “to ensure the safety and protection of both visitors and the historical integrity of the site.”

According to the trust, this is similar to duties assigned to DPS at the State Capitol complex and Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Previously, security was provided by private officers known as the Alamo Rangers.

“(Alamo Trust) is grateful to the Alamo Rangers for their loyal and dedicated service,” the statement read.

While the bill was signed into law in June, it does not officially take effect until Sept. 1, 2027.

