Bexar County inmate found dead on bunk, sheriff’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate was found unresponsive Sunday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasmine Zamion, 35, was arrested Friday for criminal trespassing, according to online jail records.

A unit officer found Zamion in her bunk on Sunday morning, according to a news release. She was pronounced dead at 9 a.m.

While in custody, Zamion was under the medical care of the on-site University Health Medical Staff, the release said.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Zamion is at least the 11th person to die at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

In accordance with the Sandra Bland Act, the sheriff’s office said Castle Hills Police Department is handling the death investigation.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate administrative review. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) has been notified of Cadena’s death.

