Convicted child abuser who sexually assaulted girl for years gets 25-year prison sentence

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man already convicted of child abuse in another state was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday after admitting to continually sexually abusing a girl for several years.

Santos Vigil, 37, was also ordered to register as a sex offender the rest of his life as part of the punishment handed down by 186th District Court Judge Jefferson Moore.

Vigil pleaded no contest to aggravated sexual assault of a child in December and faced up to 25 years in prison and community supervision.

Charging paperwork accused Vigil of repeatedly sexually assaulting his stepdaughter beginning when she was nine years old until she was 13.

The sexual assaults stopped, according to an arrest warrant for Vigil, only after the teen was taken to a hospital.

Vigil’s mother testified Wednesday that her son had left a violent criminal history in Michigan behind and was now a hardworking father to a young son.

That criminal history included a 2006 arrest for child abuse. Court records show Vigil later pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prior to giving Vigil the maximum sentence allowed, Moore asked Vigil and his attorney to clarify comments made by Vigil in court records that suggested he believed the young girl had pursued a sexual relationship with him.

Convicted child abuser indicted for sex assault of 9-year-old child allowed visitations with son, 5

Extra security was brought in as the emotionally charged hearing took place.

Vigil’s teenage victim and her mother were allowed to address him before he was taken out of the courtroom.

“You took my childhood, you took my innocence,” the victim said.

“No words for the type of human that you are,” said the victim’s mother, who shares a child with Vigil.

Last fall, Vigil asked a civil court judge to allow him to have overnight visitations with their son, despite the Michigan child abuse conviction and being under indictment in the Bexar County sex assault case.

Convicted child abuser faces up to 25 years in prison after plea agreement in child sex case

The judge in the divorce case pointed out that Vigil had complied with the KidShare visitation requirements.

He then sent the case back to presiding court, essentially hitting the reset button on it.

Vigil’s request for visitation is now a moot point, as he begins serving his prison sentence immediately.