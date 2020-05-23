County budget analyst who filed EEOC complaints against supervisor reassigned amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County budget analyst who filed federal employment complaints against her supervisor and spoke out about the behavior of top county officials has been removed from her position and reassigned to a different department, a county spokeswoman confirmed.

Alexandria Millan has been reassigned to the county’s purchasing department, where she will help track expenditures related to the county’s COVID-19 response.

Memo: Bexar County Manager David Smith directed employees to receive absolution

The move comes months after Millan appeared in a KSAT 12 Defenders investigation that detailed past actions by County Manager David Smith and Assistant County Manager Tina Smith-Dean.

Smith, in December 2016, directed members of the budget department to receive absolution at Mission San José. The directive offended multiple employees.

Smith said in a written statement earlier this year the document was not an official communication and was not meant to be taken seriously.

Last fall, Millan filed two Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints against the county.

The first complaint outlined unfair treatment at work, specifically that Smith-Dean required Millan to clock in and out while coworkers in the same department were allowed to arrive at work and leave without having to do so.

Millan then filed a second complaint alleging retaliation after she says Smith-Dean and a second supervisor wrote her up shortly after the first complaint was filed.

Both complaints remain pending and to date, the two sides have been unable to come to a resolution.

Sources said as part of Millan’s reassignment, her county email account was disabled and she was ordered to turn in her credentials.

An email sent by the KSAT 12 Defenders to Millan’s county email address Saturday morning bounced back as undeliverable.

In midst of COVID-19 pandemic, Bexar County budget director resigns

A county spokeswoman released the following statement about Millan’s reassignment Friday afternoon:

“Her experience in working with the Office of Emergency Management, the Fire Marshal’s Office, and Economic and Community Development Dept, qualified her for this assignment. The issue of COVID expenditures and funding through the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Relief funds have been discussed at every Court meeting for quite some time.”

Officials have not said if Millan’s reassignment is permanent or temporary.

County declines to release copy of Kelmar Investigation

Bexar County officials on Friday also declined to release the results of an outside investigation that attempted to determine if Smith-Dean harassed and bullied a different female employee.

Kelmar Global Investigations was brought in late last year to handle the investigation, due to Smith-Dean’s high-ranking position within the county.

In a letter sent to the Texas Attorney General’s Office Friday, officials with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office claimed the results of the investigation are confidential and constitute attorney-client communications.