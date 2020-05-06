In midst of COVID-19 pandemic, Bexar County budget director resigns

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Budget Director Seth McCabe has resigned his position, a memo obtained Wednesday by the KSAT 12 Defenders confirms.

The resignation of McCabe, who worked more than 12 years for the county, is effective May 14 and comes in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly hindered the county’s finances.

Bexar County Manager David Smith sent a memo to all county offices and departments last month announcing a hiring freeze and a county-wide halt on capital projects.

Bexar County’s annual budget could be in $100-million hole amid COVID-19 pandemic, memo says

Smith’s memo indicated the county budget team estimates the potential impact to Bexar County’s general fund budget could be $70 to $100 million -- a revenue loss of 14% to 20% -- and it could be worse than that if the pandemic continues.

Officials have not released any details about the timing of McCabe’s departure, only that he is leaving to pursue a new opportunity.

In an email sent to county staff members Wednesday morning, Assistant County Manager Tina Smith-Dean said McCabe did great work for the county and would use terminal leave from now until May 14.

“Unfortunately, due to social distancing, we won’t be able to get together to say goodbye,” wrote Smith-Dean.

Multiple sources said McCabe had not been seen in the office during regular working hours since February, weeks before the county instituted work from home guidelines.