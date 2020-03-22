Bexar County employees will begin working remotely amid coronavirus pandemic

BEXAR COUNTY – All Bexar County employees who can work from home will do so, according to a memo sent to employees by Bexar County Manager David Smith.

The memo was sent to employees on Friday following the executive orders related slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. As of Sunday, there were 45 COVID-19 cases reported in Bexar County and one death.

“Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, county leaders will implement a telecommuting solution for as many county employees as possible ... for a two-week period,” Smith wrote in the memo.

First COVID-19 death reported in San Antonio

“For essential employees that must report physically to their workplace, we are asking you to take your temperature prior to reporting to your workplace," the statement read.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.3 degrees or higher is advised to stay home and contact their supervisor and their doctor for further consultation.

Offices will still be open, but residents are encouraged to avoid any facility “unless absolutely necessary.”

Non-essential business travel is canceled, staff will limit face-to-face meetings and instead conduct conference calls or webinars.

Public committee meetings will also be canceled, postponed or conducted electronically, according to the memo.

County leaders will reevaluate the situation in two weeks and notify employees of any changes in policy.

