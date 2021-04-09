BCSO academy instructor removed from contact with public after groping allegation

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s training instructor has been removed from interacting with cadets or the general public after being accused of having inappropriate contact with a detention cadet, BCSO officials confirmed Friday.

An academy supervisor received a report about the alleged incident in March, which led to an internal affairs investigation being launched, an agency spokesman said.

The instructor has since been removed from having contact with cadets and reassigned to a position in which he has no contact with the public, the spokesman said.

A BCSO source familiar with the investigation, who spoke with the Defenders on the condition of anonymity, said the instructor is accused of groping a female cadet.

A BCSO spokesman on Friday described the allegation as “unwelcomed and inappropriate contact between an academy instructor and a detention cadet.”

The training instructor will remain in the position, away from the public, pending the outcome of the administrative investigation, the spokesman said.