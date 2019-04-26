'Do you know who I am?' asked BCSO sergeant detained for reckless driving

ELMENDORF, Texas - Police records obtained Friday by the KSAT 12 Defenders confirm an off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office sergeant was detained late Thursday night after driving recklessly in far southeast Bexar County.

The sergeant, identified by Elmendorf police as Mark Galan, admitted to speeding, running a red light and passing several vehicles while an Elmendorf officer attempted to pull him over but denied that he was fleeing from the pursuing officer.

An officer with his vehicle's lights and siren activated followed Galan's Dodge Challenger from the 15000 block of U.S. Highway 181 onto Loop 1604 and then into a neighborhood east of Calaveras Lake around 11 p.m., according to an Elmendorf police incident report.

The report states that Galan pulled into the garage of a residence and quickly closed its door.

Galan then walked outside and "flexed, and tensed up," while the officer attempted to detain him, according to the report.

The report said Galan later asked,"Do you know who I am?"

When asked why Galan was driving so fast, a woman riding in the sergeant's car said, "Because he thinks he is a bad(expletive) with that car," according to the report.

Galan admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening but then passed a horizontal gaze test.

Elmendorf Police report on reckless driving incident

Since the responding officer lost sight of Galan's vehicle several times, he declined to charge him with misdemeanor reckless driving at the scene and instead forwarded the case to Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Pena.

Mr. Collier, at this present time, I'm looking into the whole incident that occurred with an Elmendorf Police Officer and Bexar County Sheriff's Office Patrol Sgt . M. Galan. I'm conducting a preliminary investigation. Once I have concluded the investigation and if elements of a crime were committed, then I will decide either to move forward with filing at large at the District Attorney's office for Reckless Driving or not. I thank you for understanding on this matter.

Pena also indicated that his department plans to ask the state attorney general whether it is permitted to release video of the incident.

Pena did confirm via telephone Friday morning that the responding officer believes Galan was at times driving over 100 mph.

Records show a BCSO supervisor responded to Galan's home during the incident.

BCSO officials confirmed Friday that Galan has been placed on administrative leave, and that the agency's internal affairs unit is working in conjunction with Elemendorf police on its administrative investigation of Galan.

County records show Galan is a 23-year veteran of BCSO.

