SCUCISD board member indicted on felony theft charges

SAN ANTONIO - A Schertz Cibolo Universal City Independent School District board member was indicted in Guadalupe County Thursday on felony charges that he lied and took money.

Guadalupe County Attorney Dave Willborn confirmed Gary Inmon is being charged with aggravated perjury, theft of less than $150,000 and misappropriation of fiduciary property. The charges are third-degree felonies. If convicted, Inmon could face up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

As the KSAT-12 Defenders first reported in January, Inmon was accused of improprieties surrounding an estate for which he served as an executor. Court records show Inmon was asked to provide a detailed accounting of the estate, which was valued at more than $130,000. Inmon reportedly sold the property and family members said they were concerned the "liquid assets may have been misappropriated."

Inmon has been on the SCUCISD board since 2000.

The indictment is not the only legal issues he's faced. Inmon was arrested in December for allegedly assaulting his adult stepson at their Schertz home. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Defenders, Inmon got into an argument with his adult stepson. The document said Inmon "became irate" and "forced entry into a bedroom by kicking open the door."

The stepson told officers Inmon punched him multiple times and placed him in a headlock, causing him to feel like he couldn't breathe.

Inmon was arrested for assault family violence impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony. That case is still pending.

In January, the SCUCISD school board president said Inmon's arrest did not violate any policies and that no action would be taken against him.

A message left with the district's communications department seeking comment on the indictment late Thursday was not returned.

