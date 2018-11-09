Woman charged in death of 2-year-old found covered in bruises with meth in system

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have charged a woman in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was covered in bruises and had meth in its system when it was found inside a South Side home in late July.

Roxanne Tovar, 30, faces a felony charge of injury to a child - causing serious bodily injury by reckless omission.

The victim, identified as Desmond Jimenez, was found inside a home in the 200 block of Cantrell Drive on July 29 covered in bruises with sores surrounding his mouth, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders on Friday.

Desmond's injuries included a round, healing sore on each buttock, multiple bruises on his arms and legs and multiple lumps and bruises on his head.

A toxicology report revealed a small amount of methamphetamine in Desmond's system as well, according to the affidavit.

Tovar was described by witnesses as the toddler's sole caregiver.

The affidavit states that after she found Desmond unresponsive, Tovar waited around 20 minutes to seek help.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.