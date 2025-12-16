TxDOT denies City of San Antonio request to keep rainbow crosswalks after Abbott’s order for removal

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation has denied the City of San Antonio’s request to keep the pride district’s rainbow crosswalks after Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to remove “any and all political ideologies” from Texas streets.

In an Oct. 8 news release from Abbott’s office, the governor called on TxDOT to enforce the removal of non-standard surface markings, signage and signals that “do not directly support traffic control or safety.”

Recommended Videos

The crosswalks, located at the intersection of North Main Avenue and East Evergreen Street within the Pride Cultural Heritage District, have been a point of contention since the order.

Assistant City Manager John Peterek filed the city’s exemption request on Nov. 5.

KSAT obtained a Nov. 25 letter from Director of TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Division George Villarreal to Peterek. In the letter, Villarreal said TxDOT “does not consider this exemption request acceptable.”

Villarreal requested the city either submit an updated exemption request addressing compliance or submit a plan of action before Dec. 10 for removing the crosswalks.

“Failure to comply with this directive may result in the withholding or denial of state or federal funds and/or the suspension of agreements between TxDOT and the city,” Villarreal said.

In a response letter on Dec. 10 obtained by KSAT, Peterek said the city “continues to believe that the crosswalks in question are safer than before the installation of the rainbow-colored paint, that the intersection is safer than comparable intersections, and that it demonstrated the importance of the crosswalks to the Pride Cultural Heritage District.”

“Nevertheless, the City will respect TxDOT’s decision,” the letter states.

Peterek said the city plans to engage with potential contractors to remove the crosswalks and identify available funds for the removal.

“The City will complete removal and replacement operations on or before January 15, 2026,” Peterek said.

Background

According to TxDOT, the SAFE ROADS (Safe Arterials for Everyone through Reliable Operations and Distraction-Reducing Strategies) initiative — launched by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on July 1 — emphasizes that intersections and crosswalks should be “kept free from distractions.”

Abbott previously warned that cities who did not comply with the order “will face consequences including the withholding or denial of state and federal road funding and suspension of agreements with TxDOT.”

>> Fight over the rainbow crosswalk: City leaders, community react to Gov. Abbott’s request to remove it

In the city’s exemption request, which was directed to TxDOT officials, Peterek said the department informed the city that the rainbow crosswalks were the “sole location” within city limits in violation of the new directive.

Peterek said in the letter that the city “would appreciate guidance concerning the statutory or regulatory authority TxDOT is relying on to support its new directive.”

“The City does not believe the rainbow-colored crosswalks are prohibited by the current Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways,” the letter stated.

The city cited a “demonstrable public safety benefit” and “overwhelming community benefit and support” as reasons for exemption.

According to safety data, pedestrian injuries are less frequent at the intersection since the installation of the rainbow crosswalks and are less frequent than a nearby intersection in comparison, the letter stated.

The letter also noted the crosswalks as a “centerpiece” of the pride district.

Related coverage on KSAT.com: