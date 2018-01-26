Despite another skipped test, Kevin Wolff no longer being monitored for alcohol

SAN ANTONIO - Court records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders show that Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff skipped another alcohol-monitoring test after his probation was extended last year in a drunken driving case.

In a supplemental report submitted Jan. 4, a community supervision officer noted the skipped test but recommended that Wolff no longer be required to submit to alcohol monitoring.

Wolff was ordered to remain on alcohol monitoring through Jan. 2 after a report submitted in early December indicated that he skipped 24 tests between May and June and then tested positive for alcohol in August.

Wolff blamed the skipped tests on the mobile alcohol monitoring device not functioning properly as he traveled last summer, according to the report.

Wolff denied using alcohol when shown the results of the positive test, according to the original report.

Wolff was sentenced to one year of probation and alcohol monitoring as part of a plea agreement last March to a reduced charge of driving while intoxicated, following a July 2016 drunken driving accident in the drive-thru of a North Side Whataburger.

