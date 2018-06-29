Do you recognize accused robbers in Converse?

CONVERSE, Texas - Police are looking for two accused robbers who were caught on surveillance camera.

One man robbed a clerk at gunpoint last Wednesday at the Nooners convenience store off 1604, near Autumn Run, the Converse Police Department said Thursday.

He is believed to be about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build. He appears to weigh about 130 pounds, officers said.

Police are also looking for a man who robbed the Metro PCS store on Schaefer Road, not far from Rutledge Stadium, about 2:30 p.m. June 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 210-988-1538.

