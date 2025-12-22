Fire at high-rise apartment near downtown linked to cigarette, SAFD says Damage from the fire mostly smoke-related SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a high-rise apartment building near downtown is believed to have been caused by a cigarette on a coffee table, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 11:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Marshall Street, not far from San Pedro Avenue.
On arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the ninth floor of the complex. A second alarm for the fire was later dropped, SAFD said.
Crews entered the complex and found a small fire on a coffee table near the cigarette, according to SAFD.
The fire was contained, and the damage was mostly smoke-related.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says ▶ 0:58 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record ▶ 0:53 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays ▶ 1:08 Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program ▶ 0:56 Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says ▶ 0:50 Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree ▶ 1:52 West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead ▶ 1:14 Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop ▶ 0:20 Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend ▶ 1:00 H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end ▶ 1:16 Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide ▶ 1:18 San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash ▶ 0:45 Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:14 Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say ▶ 0:50 Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM ▶ 1:55 BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD ▶ 0:20 Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says ▶ 1:46 Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. ▶ 0:50 Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID ▶ 0:35 Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium ▶ 1:04 Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium Previous photo Next photo