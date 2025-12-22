Fire at high-rise apartment near downtown linked to cigarette, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a high-rise apartment building near downtown is believed to have been caused by a cigarette on a coffee table, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 11:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Marshall Street, not far from San Pedro Avenue.

On arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the ninth floor of the complex. A second alarm for the fire was later dropped, SAFD said.

Crews entered the complex and found a small fire on a coffee table near the cigarette, according to SAFD.

The fire was contained, and the damage was mostly smoke-related.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

