17 firearms, 40 oz of meth discovered following pursuit ending in crash, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop that uncovered several ounces of methamphetamine and firearms in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mikal Mireles, 29, faces at least two charges: evading arrest in a motor vehicle and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 200 grams, Bexar County jail records show.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were executing a search warrant on Dec. 12 in the 5600 block of Butch Canyon as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Mireles near U.S. Highway 90 and Hunt Lane. BCSO said Mireles refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit that ended near State Highway 151 and Hunt Lane after Mireles collided with another vehicle at the intersection.

Deputies found approximately eight ounces of meth inside Mireles’ vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said they later executed a search warrant at his residence, where deputies found an additional 32 ounces of meth and 17 firearms, four of which were confirmed stolen.

Additional firearm-related charges are pending due to the recovery of stolen weapons, according to BCSO.

Mireles was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center with a total bond set at $55,000. He has since been released on bond, according to Bexar County jail records.

