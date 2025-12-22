Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Could 2025 end up being one of the warmest on record? This week is helping the cause

A warm Christmas week lies ahead

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Warm weather is expected all week thanks to a ridge of high pressure (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MORNING CLOUDS, WARMTH: This will be the trend all week long
  • VERY SMALL SHOT AT RAIN: Mainly Tuesday, light & brief
  • TOASTY CHRISTMAS: Likely near 80°

FORECAST

THIS WEEK

Humidity is back. It is rolling in this morning and it’ll camp out over South Texas all week long. This means we’ll be in more of a spring-like pattern of morning clouds (lasting until about noon) and afternoon sunshine. Plus, it’ll be warm. Highs will be in the mid-70s to near 80 through at least Saturday.

Daytime highs will be above average all week long (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

VERY SMALL SHOT AT RAIN

A little disturbance in the Gulf will rotate up toward San Antonio on Tuesday. While this could spark off a shower or two, any rain will be brief and light.

Futurecast for Tuesday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY

Expect a high near 80 both days, with lots of humidity. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

2025 A RECORD YEAR?

There’s a high likelihood that 2025 in San Antonio will finish as the 2nd warmest year on record. We currently hold an average temperature of 72.9°. Which year holds the record for warmest? 2024. Interestingly, 2023 comes in third. It’s been a hot three years!

If 2025 ended today, it would be the 2nd warmest on record (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

