Could 2025 end up being one of the warmest on record? This week is helping the cause A warm Christmas week lies ahead Warm weather is expected all week thanks to a ridge of high pressure (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS MORNING CLOUDS, WARMTH: This will be the trend all week long VERY SMALL SHOT AT RAIN: Mainly Tuesday, light & brief TOASTY CHRISTMAS: Likely near 80° FORECAST THIS WEEK
Humidity is back. It is rolling in this morning and it’ll camp out over South Texas all week long. This means we’ll be in more of a spring-like pattern of morning clouds (lasting until about noon) and afternoon sunshine. Plus, it’ll be warm. Highs will be in the mid-70s to near 80 through at least Saturday.
Daytime highs will be above average all week long (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) VERY SMALL SHOT AT RAIN
A little disturbance in the Gulf will rotate up toward San Antonio on Tuesday. While this could spark off a shower or two, any rain will be brief and light.
Futurecast for Tuesday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY
Expect a high near 80 both days, with lots of humidity. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) 2025 A RECORD YEAR?
There’s a high likelihood that 2025 in San Antonio will finish as the 2nd warmest year on record. We currently hold an average temperature of 72.9°. Which year holds the record for warmest? 2024. Interestingly, 2023 comes in third. It’s been a hot three years!
If 2025 ended today, it would be the 2nd warmest on record (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
