Ceremony mourns deaths this year in San Antonio community experiencing homelessness

SAN ANTONIO – The flames of 270 candles flickered in Milam Park Sunday evening, each representing a life lost while experiencing homelessness in San Antonio and Bexar County this year.

The 19th Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service brought together community members to honor those who died without a permanent place to call home.

The flames of 270 candles flickered in Milam Park Sunday evening, each representing a life lost while experiencing homelessness in San Antonio and Bexar County this year. (KSAT 12)

Each name was read aloud as organizers placed a candle, plaque, and pair of shoes in remembrance.

“Tonight, as we read each name, we hope to offer dignity to our unhoused neighbors in death what they did not receive during their lives,” an organizer said during the ceremony.

The flames of 270 candles flickered in Milam Park Sunday evening, each representing a life lost while experiencing homelessness in San Antonio and Bexar County this year. (KSAT 12)

The two-hour service, organized by SAMMinistries and local partners, took place on the longest night of the year to acknowledge those who often faced long, difficult nights without shelter.

“This night is an opportunity for all of us to recommit to serving our neighbors in need,” said Nikisha J. Baker, President and CEO of SAMMinistries. “This Memorial highlights the collective impact of our efforts to provide shelter, housing, and supportive services, and the power of hope in transforming our community.”

The flames of 270 candles flickered in Milam Park Sunday evening, each representing a life lost while experiencing homelessness in San Antonio and Bexar County this year. (KSAT 12)

The memorial service, a collaboration between multiple community organizations including Christian Assistance Ministries, Haven for Hope, and The Salvation Army, also acknowledged unknown individuals who passed away without an official record.

In keeping with their mission of service, organizers provided warm meals through the HOPE Truck and Catholic Charities, along with community resources, to attendees experiencing homelessness prior to the service.

More information: