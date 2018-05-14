Shed fire near downtown causes estimated $15,000 in damage

SAN ANTONIO - More than 10 San Antonio Fire Department units put out a fire in a shed behind a home that an official said caused several thousands dollars' worth of damage.

Robert Michael, a battalion chief with the Fire Department, said the fire was reported just before noon in a small shed behind the residence in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue near downtown San Antonio.

Michael said when crews arrived, the structure was well-involved with fire and they had a difficult time getting to the source due to storage items in and around the area.

However, Michael said fire crews were able to extinguish it before it spread to the home. He estimated the blaze cost $15,000 worth of damage.

Emergency medical services personnel treated one person at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, Michael said.

Michael said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined due to there being “so much stuff around the area” but believes there is nothing suspicious at the time.

Animal Care Services personnel were also at the scene to assist with the animals that were living inside the home.

