Driver charged after crashing into embankment, killing passenger

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after he crashed into a concrete embankment, killing one of his passengers and injuring another.

According to San Antonio police, Rudy Michael Cantu drove through a construction zone in the 5000 block of UTSA Boulevard, and into drop-off in the roadway.

Police said the passenger in the back left seat of the car wasn't wearing his seat belt and was thrown into the front windshield and died. Authorities identified him as 34-year-old Jose Muniz.

A passenger in the right backseat was taken to University Hospital with neck and right arm fractures, police said.

Cantu was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and intoxication manslaughter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.