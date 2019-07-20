Three shot during early morning argument between neighbors west of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were shot early Saturday morning in a neighborhood just west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Neighbors in the 100 block of Tulipan Walk Street say they heard as many as 10 shots a little after 6 a.m.

San Antonio police responded to the scene along with fire and emergency medical services and found three people with gunshot wounds.

Two men and one woman were taken to a hospital. Police said at least one is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument between the suspect and his neighbors. The suspect was outside arguing with his partner when a neighbor went outside to see what the commotion was, police said.

The two got in an argument and then the suspect started shooting, according to police. The neighbor was shot in the face. Two other victims from the same apartment were shot as they stood in their doorway.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. Police are still looking for him.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

