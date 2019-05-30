Fake DEA agents armed with handguns try to enter Texas home

PEARLAND, Texas - Two men, armed with handguns, tried to enter a residential home in Pearland under the guise of being Drug Enforcement Administration agents, according to Pearland police.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. in the 11500 block of Ivory Creek Drive.

Both men were wearing balaclavas that covered their face and one banged on the door of the home yelling "DEA."

A Ring doorbell camera captured video of the incident, including a black Chevrolet SUV with paper plates, in which the men drove off.

