WEEKEND FORECAST: Foggy start with a cooler end

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORNING FOG: Similar to Friday with lingering humidity

COLD FRONT SUNDAY: Temps go from near 60° at sunrise to the 50s by noon

RAIN CHANCES: A few areas may see light showers

FORECAST

FOGGY SATURDAY

If you hit the roads early in San Antonio or anywhere across South Texas, don’t be surprised by the heavy fog that’s settled in. Dense fog is expected to be the main story this morning, with visibility dropping close to zero in some spots.

Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 am (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. The fog should clear up around 10 a.m.—take it slow and stay safe! Once the fog lifts, clouds are likely to linger into midday with the sun is returning and with highs reaching 70. Plus, you’ll still notice a bit of humidity in the air.

SUNDAY

Sunday marks a dramatic shift, so get ready to swap short sleeves for jackets. We are watching a cold front moving through bringing gusty winds during midday. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Temps go from near 60° at sunrise to the 50s by noon (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

A few areas may see light showers as the front passes. After the front moves through, expect cooler conditions to arrive and temperatures slowly decreasing

NEXT WEEK

Not much rainfall potential next week, but you’ll notice dampness Tuesday and Wednesday with drizzle, fog, and mist. Otherwise we continue a warming trend later in the week rebound back to the mid-70s.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

