Neighbors upset with speeding, lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection

SAN ANTONIO – West Side homeowners near St. Mary’s University are concerned about a local intersection and the danger it poses.

Several neighbors said they regularly see speeding and crashes at the intersection of Cincinnati Avenue and Stonegate Drive.

“There’s no four-way stop,” Michael Trevino said, “so people just speed by here.”

While many people said they want to avoid the intersection, some aren’t able to.

Trevino witnessed a crash at the intersection two weeks ago, while speaking to KSAT 12 about an unrelated story.

While everyone was okay, both drivers said they thought the other would slow down.

“Something does need to be done on this intersection,” Trevino said, adding that a car ended up in someone’s front yard a few years ago. “It would be really good if there was a stoplight right here.”

Currently, only drivers on Stonegate Drive have to stop at the intersection. This leads many on Cincinnati to speed through the residential road nearly 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“People drive here about 50 miles an hour,” neighbor Willie Cardenas said.

Additionally, there is no crosswalk at the intersection, which residents said makes it hard to walk through the neighborhood, especially to a nearby bus stop.

Trevino and Cardenas both said they want the city to add speed bumps to slow down traffic, but neither had contacted 311 or their council member.

“If somebody does want speed bumps, they’re actually gonna have to talk to their neighbors and get a certain amount of signatures to get speed bumps placed on their street,” said District 7 Councilmember Marina Alderete Gavito, who represents the neighborhood where the intersection is located.

Alderete Gavito said she has worked to reduce traffic crashes in neighborhoods through a Council Consideration Request (CCR).

“I put a CCR together that recently passed in Transportation Committee to lower the speed limit to 25 mph in residential neighborhoods,” Councilmember Alderete Gavito said.

Councilmember Alderete Gavito encourages anyone dealing with an issue like this, or anything they want the city to address, to call 311 and their city council members office directly.

“The more we hear about specific intersections, the more we can prioritize accordingly,” Councilmember Alderete Gavito said.

