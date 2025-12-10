SAPD: Man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree on West Side

The crash happened in the 7400 block of Meadow Way Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 29-year-old man was killed after he lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a tree last week on the West Side.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 7400 block of Meadow Way Drive.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Brandon Mendoza was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on a wet road.

Mendoza lost control of the vehicle at some point and later crashed into a tree, the report states.

Police said that Mendoza was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

