SAPD: Man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree on West Side Brandon Mendoza was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said The crash happened in the 7400 block of Meadow Way Drive. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 29-year-old man was killed after he lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a tree last week on the West Side.
The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 7400 block of Meadow Way Drive.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, Brandon Mendoza was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on a wet road.
Mendoza lost control of the vehicle at some point and later crashed into a tree, the report states.
Police said that Mendoza was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
