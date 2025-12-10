ME’s office identifies man killed in fiery crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 12/10/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a fiery crash on the West Side.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as Ralph Randolph Reynolds, 60. His cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 7600 block of Culebra Road.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene, San Antonio police said. He was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle who was not wearing a seatbelt, officers believe.

One of the drivers had serious injuries, while the driver of another vehicle suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, SAPD said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a fiery crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 7600 block of Culebra Road on Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m. for a major crash.

Upon arrival, SAPD said it tried to free a passenger trapped in one of the vehicles and extinguish that vehicle’s fire before San Antonio firefighters responded to the scene.

SAFD extracted the backseat passenger, a man in his 60s. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma. Officers said he may have been a passenger in a rideshare vehicle who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

One of the drivers had serious injuries while the driver of another vehicle suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, SAPD said.

Police are still working to figure out what led to the crash.

The scene is expected to be closed for approximately two hours as SAPD conducts its investigation.

Major crash at 7600 Culebra (KSAT 12 News)

