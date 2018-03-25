Family of 7 displaced by Leon Valley fire needs assistance

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The Leon Valley Police Department is getting the word out about a house fire that left a family of seven without a home,

Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said the home accidentally caught fire on Rue Sophia earlier this week.

More News Headlines

The Leon Valley Police Department, fire department and City Hall are all taking donations for the displaced family.

Officials said the family needs gift cards, cash or clothing as they await a decision and payment from their insurance company.

The clothing sizes for the boys are size 8-10 shirts and XL junior.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.