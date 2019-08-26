First taste of fall. Blue Bell releases fall flavors

SAN ANTONIO - Neither the calendar, nor the temperatures, show signs of fall, but Blue Bell is already feeling it.

The ice cream maker released two new fall flavors on Monday.

Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is described as "a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl."

"Our new Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is a perfect combination of sweet and salty,"

said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell.

The newest Blue Bell flavor is available in half gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.

Ice cream lovers can also find Happy Tracks in stores now. It's a vanilla ice cream with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and dark chocolate fudge swirl.

Click here for a complete list of Blue Bell flavors now available in stores.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.